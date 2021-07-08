‘Parchi’ Chairman reaches Kashmir to hoodwink people: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said that ‘Parchi’ Chairman has reached Kashmir to throw dust in the eyes of the people.

Responding to a statement of Bilawal Zardari he said the people should visit Sindh if they want to see the truth.

Only the provincial government was happy in Sindh while the lives of masses were miserable, he said adding, those who looted the people of Sindh were now focusing on Kashmir.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has become a regional party due to its performance, he added.

Those who ruled from generation to generation were unaware of public issues, Shahbaz Gill said and added that the public issues could not be resolved by reading chits and giving speeches. Only Imran Khan is the solution to the problems of the people, he added.