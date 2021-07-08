Sexual assault case: court confirms interim bail of Mufti Azizur Rehman’s sons

A sessions court on Wednesday confirmed interim bail of three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman in a Madrasa student sexual assault case.

The court directed the trio to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman. They also appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail. The court heard arguments of the counsel for parties during the proceedings and reserved its verdict for a short time. Later, the court confirmed the interim bail of the sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others. They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons on charges of criminal intimidation in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had, on June 17, registered a case under charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman and others.