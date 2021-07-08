Nation observes 22nd anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Wednesday.

Shaheed Lalak Jan was awarded the country’s highest award Nishan-e-Haider for the devotion and courage he showed in the Kargil War in 1999.

He was serving in the Northern Light Infantry Regiment when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and he fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks.

In May 1999, he willingly volunteered to be deployed on the front positions. On 7 July, Lalak Jan received serious injuries as enemies stroked the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite his wounds, he stayed at his position and fought off the Indian assault, but soon succumbed to his injuries.

Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the Armed Forces and the whole nation pay homage to Havaldar Lalak Jan (Nishan-e-Haid­er) (Shaheed), who laid his life defending the motherland against high odds in most challenging battlefield environment during the Kargil War on July 7, 1999.

In his tweet, Major General Babar Iftikhar said, “His fortitude & selflessness will keep inspiring the in­domitable defenders of Pakistan for times to come.”

Havaldar Lalak Jan (NH) – (Shaheed) was martyred on July 7, 1999 in Kargil Sector. He was born on April 1, 1967 in Hindor, Yasin Valley, Ghizer (GB). He belonged to the 12 Northern Light Infantry.

Battle Account: In May 1999, while the enemy was preparing for a major offensive, Havildar Lalak Jan was serving in Company Headquarters. He volunteered to fight on the frontline. Lalak Jan valiantly defended his post with a handful of men and repulsed numerous Indian attacks leaving behind scores of dead bodies.

On July 7, the enemy constantly engaged his post for the entire day with unprecedented firepower. It was followed by a three-pronged night attack. Despite being critically injured, he refused to be evacuated and successfully repulsed the attack, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy.

Later, Havaldar Lalak Jan succumbed to injuries and embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland. Several Indian accounts maintain, “It had been the most gallant defensive action fought to the last man”.