Hyundai Nishat Motor announces booking of 8th Generation Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited has officially revealed its 4th CKD model Hyundai Sonata in Pakistan. Hyundai Sonata is the 8th Generation Luxury Sedan and HNMPL is proud to bring a product for the first time in the D-Sedan Segment thereby providing Sonata a first mover advantage in this category for Pakistani consumers. It is pertinent to mention, 8th Generation is the latest generation of Hyundai Sonata as available worldwide.

Hyundai Sonata will be offered in two different variants including a 2.5L Smart Stream MPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs. 7,099,999 /- while the other variant comes with a 2.0L MPi engine at Ex-factory price of Rs. 6,399,000 /- In the category of Luxury Sedan (D-segment), Hyundai Sonata will be the first CKD car to be available in Pakistan thereby providing a unique offering to its targeted customers. Hyundai Sonata is lauded due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts and specs.