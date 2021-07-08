Pakistan trying to resume talks between Taliban, Afghan govt: Akram

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram Wednesday said that Islamabad is very actively trying to push the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents to resume peace talks for a political settlement in the war-torn country. “As the United States completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan is very actively involved in trying to move the Afghan government and Taliban to resume talks for a political settlement of the conflict,” Akram said in response to questions about Afghanistan during a briefing with UN correspondents. “Pakistan had in the first instance facilitated talks between the United States and Taliban in Doha and then between Afghan government and Taliban in its efforts to promote a settlement that would bring the long-running war to an end,” he said.













