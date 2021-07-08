Three picnickers drown in Keenjhar Lake

Three friends who went for a picnic on wednesday drowned while bathing in the Keenjhar lake. According to reports one of the deceased got trapped into the whirlpool and cried for help. His other two colleagues went after him for help but unfortunately, all of them drowned while saving each other. The local divers retrieved their bodies after frantic efforts which were shifted to Civil Hospital Thatta. The deceased were identified as Samiullah and Jaffar residents of Gulshan-E-Iqbal Karachi. However, the identity of the third one could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. It was the third consecutive incident of its kind during the past three days. The two girls drowned on Tuesday while another incident occurred on Monday. Locals have demanded strict safety measures from authorities concerned to save precious lives.













