IHC serves notices to respondents in medical colleges’ inspection case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to the respondents including Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in a case challenging the mechanism of inspections and grading of private medical and dental colleges.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) regarding the above matter. The petitioner’s lawyer Ashtar Ousaf contended that the PMC had issued two notifications regarding inspections and grading of private medical institutions. The grading of medical educational institutions would come under the mechanism of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said that the mechanism which was being used by the PMC currently had already been suspended as the IHC had suspended the PMC Ordinance 2019. The PMC couldn’t apply the suspended laws for inspections of colleges, Ashtar Ousaf added, and prayed the court to suspend the notification of the medical education regulatory body. Justice Farooq questioned whether this case would be heard by the medical tribunal which was currently functional. The court said that first it would view its jurisdiction regarding the subject. The bench served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till July 13.