Rupee weakens against the US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 55 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs 158.92 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 55 paisas over the previous close of Rs158.37.

The Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of 168.43 in August of last year, before rebounding to a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, the local unit increased by 6.2%, or Rs10.51, in the currency market.