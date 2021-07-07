Rental power reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till September 8

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 8, on rental power references against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to Samundari and Ratu Dero rental power projects against former prime ministers.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Shah Muhammad Nazamani and summoned the other witness Muhammad Shafiq again on next hearing for testimony.