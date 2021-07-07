PIA launches Air Safari flights from Faisalabad to Skardu to promote tourism



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated the first flight from Faisalabad to Skardu in a bid to promote tourism in the country on Wednesday.

The first flight left from Faisalabad airport with 129 passengers onboard.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to boost tourism, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on June 29 announced to operate flights to Skardu from Faisalabad.

It also announced a 50 per cent discount on the shipping of cherry from the scenic region to these cities as the national flag carrier will charge Rs150 per kilogramme of the fruit instead of Rs300.

A few days ago, the national flag carrier announced to operate flights to Skardu from Sialkot. PIA has already been operating flights to Skardu from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

On Saturday, PIA launched its Air Safari flights to boost tourism in the country. The airline’s first scenic Air Safari flight took off from the Islamabad International Airport with 91 tourists, including foreign nationals from as many as 13 countries, on board.

Minister for Power Hammad Azhar was also among the tourists abroad for the inaugural Air Safari flight that flew over the country’s breathtaking snow-capped peaks, including K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak before landing in Skardu.