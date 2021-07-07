Punjab health department issues SOPs for cattle market

LAHORE: Citizens are flocking to cattle markets to purchase animals to fulfil the religious ritual of sacrifice as Eidul Adha approaches.

To prevent the spread of corona and congo diseases, Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a set of SOPs for markets.

“The huge movement of livestock and mass gatherings at cattle markets always pose threats of communicable diseases like Cholera, Typhoid Fever, Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and Respiratory infections,” the department said in a notification.

“Every year the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Livestock Department and District Administrations take necessary measures to prevent and control spread of these communicable diseases,” said the notification.

“This year, in the wake of the pandemic, a more comprehensive and focused approach is required to mitigate and control the spread of COVID-19 at cattle markets across Punjab,” the notification read.

The department set SOPs for the market to follow;

The Cattle markets should be set up at designated points, 2 to 5 kilometres away from city limits.

Medical and veterinary camps be set up at cattle markets

There should be separate spacious parking lots for vehicles carrying cattle and visitors

Separate entry and exit points be ensured for one way controlled movement under SOPs

Only two people in a vehicle will be allowed

Elderly people and children may not be allowed to enter the markets

People with fever or respiratory symptoms have been advised not to visit markets

Citizens will not be allowed to mix up with animals

Animals will be pegged at a distance to avoid close gathering of customers inspecting animals

No person should be allowed without a face mask.

There will be a ban on gathering of more than five persons at one place on the premises of cattle markets