PM Khan praises Dilip Kumar for his generosity and service

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, saying his services would never be forgotten in raising funds for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating Kumar, confirmed Kumar had died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,” a family friend posted on the actor’s official Twitter.

The PM Khan hailed Kumar, saying that his appearances in London and Pakistan helped raise a significant amount of money for the cancer hospital.

“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise the first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts,” he tweeted.

“Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor,” added the premier.

A video clip of Kumar praising the prime minister has gone viral, when PM Khan was not a politician and was known for being a cricket legend around the globe.

“I have never, in my whole career, seen one single individual, take up so much on himself and do it with such finesse, with such grace and with such astounding success,” said Kumar.

Kumar calls Khan a “shining example” for all those who take to sports or any other service and bring adulation to it.

“Blessed was the womb of the mother who bore such a beautiful and brave boy,” Kumar said about Imran Khan.

The clip then concludes with Kumar telling the audience how lucky Pakistanis were that they had Khan, adding that it was remarkable how he had “batted and bowled his way” to superstardom.