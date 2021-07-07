Power plants to be ensured uninterrupted gas supply

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Energy said that an uninterrupted gas supply is being ensured to power plants on Wednesday.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that gas supply has been increased to 750 MMCFD from 685 MMCFD.

The power sector is currently receiving more and uninterrupted gas supply to end load shedding, according to the spokesperson, who also stated that unannounced power outages in the country have ended following the restoration of the LNG terminal.

The spokesperson further said that inflows and outflows from the country’s rivers are being monitored.

Alternate plans for power generation are already on the go.

The Federal Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, announced that no forced load shedding had occurred in the country, and that normal supply had been restored to all sectors.

The energy minister had said that forced load shedding was eliminated on Friday evening and they are restoring normal gas supply and pressures to all sectors.

It was further announced that regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supplies have also been restored to 100 percent capacity.