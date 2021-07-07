Pakistan not to take sides in Afghan conflict, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan would not side with any parties in the Afghan conflict and would stand alongside the decision taken by the people of the country.

Speaking during a program, the foreign minister said that peace talks are the only way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan. “Whether the US decides to sit or not, it is the Afghans that had to sit together to resolve the issue,” he said.

He said that the Afghan Taliban should also think that they could not move forward solely and no government could withstand the public opinion. “Anyone neglecting the power of public will be committing a grave mistake,” he said.

While calling for all Afghan sides to sit together, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that any peace offer from the Taliban would be welcomed.

On July 01, in a briefing from the military high command to the lawmakers during a session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS), it was conveyed Pakistan will continue to play its responsible role for peace establishment in Afghanistan just like it did in past by positively supporting the Afghan peace process.

The Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed gave a comprehensive briefing to the participants of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS).

The lawmakers were told that the lasting peace in the neighbouring country will bring stability in the South Asia region and Pakistan will welcome the true representative government of Afghanistan’s people.