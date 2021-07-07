Pakistan hockey Olympian Naveed Alam diagnosed with blood cancer

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey Olympian Naveed Alam has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Naveed, 47, was diagnosed with blood cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital here the other day. According to his daughter Hajra Naveed, Shaukat Khanum’s doctors have given an estimate of Rs four million for the treatment. Hajra has asked for help and appealed the federal and provincial governments for the treatment of Naveed. It should be noted that Naveed was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the World Cup and FIH Champions Trophy in 1994. He was also the head coach of the national team at the Beijing Olympics 2008.













