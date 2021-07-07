Disciplinary action against Murad and Palwasha for criticising Mahoor’s Olympics qualification

LAHORE: The Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) has banned national badminton champion Murad Ali two years and started disciplinary action against Palwasha Bashir for criticising fellow player Mahoor Shahzad’s Tokyo Olympics 2021 qualification. “The PBF executive committee met on Tuesday to discuss multiple matters. Mahoor’s Olympic qualification and the criticism related to it by fellow badminton players were also on the agenda,” said a spokesman for the PBF yesterday. “During the meeting, it was decided to ban Murad for two years and initiation of disciplinary proceedings against Palwasha following their criticism on PBF’s process to confirm Mahoor’s Tokyo Olympics participation,” added the spokesman.

He said Palwasha and Murad had misrepresented, levelled baseless allegations and attempted to degrade the efforts of athletes as well as that of the PBF through national and social media. “The PBF executive committee members reiterated that while PBF is ready to extend all support to athletes, any campaign maligning the national federation, athletes and officials is unacceptable.” Murad’s ban will end on 06th July 2023. He may opt to file an appeal against the decision before the PBF general council. “The PBF executive committee has referred the case of Palwasha to the disciplinary committee which will initiate an inquiry against her and submit its report within a month,” said the spokesman. Meanwhile, the PBF executive committee congratulated Mahoor on her achievement and declared her the current best badminton player in the country.