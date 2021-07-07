Justice Bhatti sworn in as 51st LHC chief justice

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti took oath as the 51st chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) in a ceremony held at Governor House on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sawar administered the oath to the chief justice whereas Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial Law Minister Raja Besharat, corps commander Lahore, Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, LHC judges and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Justice Bhatti hailed from Burewala area of district Vehari. He was elevated to additional judge of the Lahore High Court on May 12, 2011.

Senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti replaced Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan as the LHC chief justice following the latter reached superannuation after serving the judiciary for over eleven years on July 05.

Earlier, according to a notification of the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti as the next chief justice of the LHC. Justice Bhatti will retire as the Chief Justice in March 2024.