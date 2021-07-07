SHC orders release of Sindh CM, ministers’ salaries

The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered to release withheld salary disbursement to the Sindh chief minister, his cabinet members, chief secretary, and secretaries of finance and agriculture departments in the pension case, a private TV channel reported.

The salaries were suspended by the SHC for the last six months for not complying with its order regarding the release of pension to retired employees of the Khairpur market committee.

The counsel of the Sindh government apprised the court that Rs 60million have been released for the disbursement of the salaries to the retired employees of the market committee.

The SHC bench after confirming from the applicants present in the court, ordered the release of withheld salaries of Sindh CM, cabinet members, chief secretary and others.

Ghulam Shabbir Mallah, a retired employee of Khairpur market committee, had moved the SHC Sukkur bench stating that he and his other colleagues had not been receiving pension since their retirement in 2018.

In the previous hearing of the case, the bench had issued directives to the respondents to release their pension.

Expressing its displeasure over Sindh government’s act of disregarding the court order, the bench had ordered that the salaries of all the respondents be stopped until the order was complied with.