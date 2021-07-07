IHC grants interim bail to Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh case

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon in the Sindh Roshan Program case. The high court also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arrest of Sharjeel Memon, a former minister of Sindh.

A high court bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Babar Sattar heard the case. The bench granted interim bail to the PPP leader till the first week of August and ordered him to deposit surety bonds in court. Sharjeel Memon with his counsel Barrister Latif Khosa appeared in the bail hearing before the court.