Minister launches E-portal, app for issuance of equivalence certificates

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood launched on Tuesday an e-portal and a mobile application for the issuance of equivalence certificates.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, he said that previously, students would have to go through the hassle of applying to the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and waiting in long queues to get equivalence certificates. The launch of the e-portal and app would simplify the lengthy process, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said a student can apply online for the issuance of the equivalence certificate and will not have to go anywhere, adding the payment will also be made online.

He said the manual system was not being done away with and would remain in place in case some people opted for it. Terming the move a revolutionary change, he said it was aimed to facilitate the youth and make the process simple.

The minister said the government is taking steps to bring improvement in the education system.