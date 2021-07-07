SC remands matter of regularization of 67 lecturers of grade-17 to PHC

Supreme Court (SC) has admitted for hearing appeal plea by KP government pertaining to regularization of 67 lecturers of grade 17 and remanded the case to Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The SC has ordered PHC to give decision within four months. The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad remarked “ how can the contract employees of grade-17 be regularized. A 3-member bench of SC presided over by the CJP took up the case for hearing Tuesday. CJP remarked grade-17 employees cannot be regularized without FPSC.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) KP told the court the employees were appointed in project and later they were regularized. Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman took the plea there is no such law that contract employees be regularized this way in grade-17. Appointments are made back door and later they are regularized this way. If some department highly needs the employees then it can appoint employees on adhoc basis for six months.

The counsel for the employees took the plea that the said employees were appointed in 2011 and department challenged the matter in the court in 2018.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked “ civil servant of grade-17 can be appointed through Public service commission only. Appointments were made back door and later they were regularized. Back door appointments are made and then they are regularized by bringing an act. Go to high court all the questions will come to open therein. The procedure for appointment of civil servant is there in article-240.