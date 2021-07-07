NAB files reference against eight in Gwadar land scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday filed a reference related to a land scam involving eight accused including three revenue officials in Quetta accountability court. According to sources, the reference is related to Rs 329 million loss to the national kitty, caused by illegal sale of land after tampering with the revenue record of the land in the coastal area in Gwadar district.

The NAB has nominated former Tehsildar of Gwadar Mohammad Jan Baloch, former Naib Tehsildar Agha Zafar Hussain, former Patwari Abdul Khaliq and Hafeez ur Rehman, Baloch Khan, Noor Ahmed and Noor Ahmed Siahpad, as accused in the reference. According to NAB, initial inquiry has revealed that the accused officials tampered with the revenue record of Gwadar district and several acres of valuable land were illegally sold to private persons through forgery, causing the loss of Rs329 million to the national kitty.

The NAB Balochistan filed the reference after completing the investigation into the case whereas the Bureau is also inquiring into several other cases pertaining to land in various parts of Gwadar.