NUST holds international webinar

“The government is keenly aware that long-term growth of the country depends on successful development of national systems of innovation and a mature knowledge economy based on a favourable economic and institutional regime, high-quality human resource development, multi-type innovation driven by science and technology, and promotion and utilisation of advanced information and communications technologies.” Federal Minister for Science & Technology expressed these views at international webinar on the “Role of S&T Universities in Promoting National High-Tech Growth” at NUST. The minister urged universities to play their part in science and knowledge diplomacy. He further stated that universities were helping shift the focus of the world slowly but gradually from geopolitical competition to knowledge-based cooperation. In today’s world, there is an urgent need to promote peace-enhancing diplomacy rather than diplomacy driven by war and conflict,” he added. Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science & Technology, shared his vision for improving the S&T landscape of Pakistan. He said that innovation is transforming economies and a comprehensive S&T-based apparatus is a crucial determinant of long-run growth, competitive edge, and economic autarky of a state. He stated that universities serve as the critical nodes of new growth through their inherent diversity, dynamism and the unmatched ability to introduce new ideas and talent. Their key performance indicators must be the promotion of policy research and technological evolution of the production function of industry.













