IG Punjab connects with citizens via live Facebook session

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani on Tuesday held a live Facebbok session to answer the queries of the citizens.

The IGP while responding to police reforms said that Police reforms do not mean new legislation or creation of new police order but the entire system from constable to IG should reform itself to improve service delivery only then the reforms can become real.

He further said that Punjab Police is reforming itself for easy provision of services to the citizens under which free registration of FIRs, focus on investigations along with operations, provision of resources on priority basis for improvement of police stations, dismissal of under trial officers and personnel from field postings and indiscriminate actions are being taken against officers and personnel involved in drug use.

Inam Ghani said that reforms are a continuous process which cannot be achieved in the blink of an eye therefore sincere efforts have been initiated by formulating a roadmap to reform the Punjab Police to improve service delivery and it’s better results are reaching out to the people quickly. He further said that in the last ten months as IG Police he has made sincere efforts for reforms and insha-Allah steps will continue in this regard in future also.

Dismissing any notion of political interference or recommendation in the posting transfer of officers in Punjab Police, the IGP said that he is making appointments of all officers on 100 percent merit. He further said that according to the career profile of the officers, they are appointed to various posts and professional and able officers are posted in the field posts so that they can command and guide the force while performing their supervisory role better.

He added that health profiling of police officers and personnel is part of the reform agenda and after verification of valid laboratories if an officer is found addicted to drugs, he has no right to remain in the police force. He further said that no officer or official would be discriminated against during the drug test, only action would be taken against drug addicts.