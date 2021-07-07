The City School Northern Region Signed MoU with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education

On Tuesday, June 23rd, 2021 The City School Northern Region signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education with the vision of continuing in quality education to our students across the network.

The association of The City School with FBISE will provide centralized quality support for teaching and learning activities and the affiliation will aid The City School to align syllabi and assessment system across all branches in Pakistan. This will further empower students to avail benefits from innovations relating to subject choice that FBISE provides across Pakistan. Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mr. Qaisar Alam and Regional Director The City School North, Mr. Raza Hasnain signed the MoU documents during the ceremony held in Ministry of Education in Islamabad.