Haleem for inquiry into plane misuse by Bilawal

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday wrote a letter to the high-ups of the Civil Aviation Authority to conduct an inquiry into the misuse of an aircraft, which landed at Multan airport with Bilawal Zardari on board.

Addressing to the Secretary of Civil Aviation and Director Generals of the Authority at Islamabad and Karachi with reference to the media reports regarding landing of an aircraft at Multan Airport due to some technical reasons with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on board, the letter said, “You are requested to kindly provide information regarding the plane and the names of those who were boarding since their plane is government property and can only be used by Chief Minister Sindh, Governor or any eligible dignitary as per the rules and regulation” he added.

He said that being a responsible law abiding citizen, a lawmaker and the Leader of Opposition in Sindh, it was his right to inquire about its usage by a person, who according to him, was not entitled.

He said that it was a sheer unlawful act and misuse of the government property.

In another press statement, he lashed out at Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani for his failure to control unfair means during ongoing matriculation examinations.

He said that Ghani was busy in the election campaign in Kashmir while in Sindh, papers were being leaked by the corrupt education officers. He said that like other institutions, the Sindh Education Department was being destroyed and the youth from poor families were being deprived of their right to get education.

He said that those officers, who had been made the heads of the Vigilance Committees to monitor the process of the examinations were only minting money and enjoying the huge perks.

Haleem said that PPP rulers in Sindh had played havoc in every department of the whole province by denying the basic amenities of life. The PTI leader demanded the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take notice of the ongoing cheating in the examinations.

The PTI leader said that PPP rulers had turned Thar into a living hell for the peaceful protesters and the workers of PTI, adding he demanded justice for the family members of Dodo Bheel by arresting his real killers.

He alleged that police officials and PPP rulers, instead of consoling the aggrieved family members, helped the killers in getting bail. He also strongly condemned the brutal police force on the journalists of Mithi and Islamkot towns when they were covering the protests demonstration by the people of Thar against the murder of Mr Bheel.

The PTI leader said that he along with Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim would soon visit Thar and would meet the people, who were facing the worst political victimization at the hands of police on the directions of PPP leaders. He warned SSP Tharparkar

Hassan Sardar Niazi to mend his ways to stop committing atrocities on poor Tharis just to please PPP leaders.