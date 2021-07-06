Seminar held on latest trends, collaborations in fashion and textile industry

LAHORE: Technology and globalization have created lucrative opportunities for the fashion and textile industry of Pakistan which should be availed fully through a good approach and concentration on branding and marketing.

This was stated by Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah while chairing a seminar on “Latest Trends & Collaboration in Fashion and Textile Industry”, organizedby the LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Textile Industry at the Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & TextileIndustry Nabeel Iftikhar Ahmed, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Designer Sam Ali Dada, executive committee (EC) member Naeem Hanif, former EC member Khalid Jabbar, and representatives from well-reputed fashion brands spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the textile sector was considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and holds great significance as Pakistan was the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia, 4th largest producer and 3rd largest consumer of cotton.

He said that Pakistan’s textile sector comprised 46% of the total manufacturing sector and provides employment to 40% of the total labor force. It enjoys around 60% share in total exports. Its contribution to the national GDP is 8.5% and it employs around 15 million people, directly and indirectly, he observed.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan’s Fashion designing and textile industry had become an important component of national trade because of its export potential. He said the Fashion and Textile Industry of Pakistan had tremendous depth to get huge share in the international fashion market that is worth billions of dollars.

The LCCI president said that Pakistani entrepreneurs had successfully earned good names in local fashion industry and developed various brands namely Limelight, Bareeze, Maria B, Uniworth, Rafhy, HSY, J., Khadi and Chen One etc., and many more are emerging with the passage of time. Some of them have been able to establish their brands at international arena.

“I would like to commend the role of Pakistani women entrepreneurs that with the expansion and development of fashion and textile sector, they have also geared up and are contributing significantly in taking this sector to new heights. I am of the view that Pakistan can grab significant share in export of fashion industry if it succeeds in catching the attention of foreign buyers”, Mian Tariq Misbah added.

He said that there was a need to focus on value addition because it would help increasing the profit margins in the export market. For example, Pakistan’s hand-made embroidery can be merged with the latest design to expand the range of fashion industry for local as well as foreign buyers. He said that through enhancing collaboration and liaison among Textile sector and the fashion industry, we can succeed in getting the desired results.

The LCCI President said that the importance of forecasting the trends in apparel business requires certain techniques to safely anticipate the future.

He appreciated the efforts of Nabeel Iftikhar Ahmed, Convener S/C on “Fashion & Textile Industry” for organizing the seminar in a befitting manner.

Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that Pakistani entrepreneurs associated with the fashion industry need to be in tune with the modern requirements and be aware of the changing trends of the global market. He said that Pakistan’s fashion and textile sector can play an important role in promoting foreign trade.

Nabeel Iftikhar Ahmed, Convener S/C on Fashion & Textile Industry said that said that Pakistan’s fashion and textile industry has become an important dimension for national economy because of its export potential. He said that decision makers should realize its significance in view of its huge potential for future expansion and give all possible facilities.