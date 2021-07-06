PSX loses 82 points to close at 47,346 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 82.96 points, with a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 47,346.16 points against 47,429.12 points on the last working day.

A total of 541,307,936 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 494,532,650 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.614 billion against Rs15.369 billion the previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 125 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 49,863,675 shares and price per share of Rs7.28, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 48,871,500 and price per share of Rs3.98 and Byco Petrol with a volume of 29,912,000, and price per share of Rs10.90.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs33.99 per share, closing at Rs1419.99, whereas Exide (Pak) was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs38.76, closing at Rs555.57.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs600 per share, closing at Rs9650, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the share prices of which decreased by Rs138.42 per share, closing at Rs1935.25.