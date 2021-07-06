Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 109,250 per tola

KARACHI: The prices of gold remained unchanged in the domestic market on Tuesday.

All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs 109,250 per tola in the domestic market.

The price of 10 grams of gold remained Rs. 93,664.

The gold prices were seen to be up by 1% in the international market, rising about $1800, once again supported by a weaker dollar, as investors looked to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more insights into policy decisions.

Spot gold has risen 0.8% to $1,805.51 per ounce by 0905 GMT, after touching its highest since June 17 at $1,808.91.

The US gold futures jumped 1.2% to $1,805.20