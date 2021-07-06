Government to spend Rs 600 billion for development of backward districts of Balochistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said that the government would spend Rs 600 billion in three years for development of most backward southern districts of Balochistan.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Safdar, he said, Calibri queen only learned to do politics on sensitive national security issues.

Negative politics has been the focus of Maryam Bibi’s politics, be it Balochistan or Kashmir issue, Dr Shahbaz Gill said.

Every lie you told against national institutions has been caught, he added.

Those who remained silent on ‘Kulbhushan Jadhav’ are responsible for terrorism in Balochistan, he said adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had embraced the people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister exposed the Indian terrorism to the world, he added.

He said, the government, forces and people were on the same page today on foreign policy.

Developed Balochistan was not in the interest of the country’s enemies, he said.

He added that the opportunist elements are paving the way for anarchy following the agenda of enemies of the country.

Lies and hypocrisy had been the focus of Maryam Safdar’s politics, he added.

Like FATA and tribal areas, the PM would also bring Balochistan into mainstream as development work in Balochistan was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill informed.

About Rs 600 billion would be spent during three years for the development of most backward southern districts of Balochistan, he said.

The establishment of 33 new central health units in Balochistan would provide facilities to the people.

Medical colleges were being set up in Balochistan at a cost of Rs 1.76 billion, Dr Shahbaz Gill said.

He further said that different projects worth billions of rupees were underway in the province under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and about Rs 20 billion was being spent to put South Balochistan on the path of development.