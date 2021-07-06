NAB files reference against revenue officials in Gwadar land scam

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in Quetta accountability court related to a land scam involving eight accused including three revenue officials.

The case concerns a Rs 329 million loss to the national exchequer caused by the illegal sale of land in the coastal area of Gwadar district after tampering with the revenue record of the land.

The former tehsildar of Gwadar Mohammad Jan Baloch, former naib tehsildar Agha Zafar Hussain, former patwari Abdul Khaliq and Hafeez ur Rehman, Baloch Khan, Noor Ahmed and Noor Ahmed Siahpad, have been accused in the reference made the NAB.

The initial inquiry according to the NAB has revealed that the accused officials tampered with the revenue record of Gwadar district and several acres of valuable land were illegally sold to private persons through forgery, causing the loss of Rs329 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB filed the reference after completing the investigation into the case.

NAB is inquiring into several other cases pertaining to land in various parts of Gwadar.