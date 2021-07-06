Azerbaijan’s outgoing ambassador pays farewell visit to COAS

Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada, on Tuesday paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS acknowledged his contributions to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and thanked him for his service to the two countries.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in ensuring peace and stability in the region, along with pledging to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.