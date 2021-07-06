Fake police officer busted on flight to Dubai

KARACHI: A man impersonating a police officer Qambr Abbas, tried to sneak out of the country on a Dubai-bound flight.

He was identified by the police and his escape plans were busted.

The man disguised as Inspector Imran Jafferi aka Inspector Raza is wanted by the Karachi police for involvement in embezzlement of millions of rupees.

The manager of a telecom company lodged an FIR against him for embezzling Rs3.5 million.

Upon cross-checking his criminal background, the police found that over 27 FIRs had already been lodged against the accused of involvement in fake currency, illegal weapons and embezzlement cases.