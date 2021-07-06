Punjab government increases subsidy on seeds, fertilizers in budget 2021-22

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government has increased a subsidy of Rs 7.6 billion on the insurance of crops, provision of seeds and fertilizers in the annual budget.

A spokesperson for the agriculture department said here Tuesday that earlier, the subsidy amount of Rs 5.82 billion had been allocated which was increased to 7.6 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The amount would be utilized for insurance of crops and provision of subsidies on fertilizer, seed and pesticides to reduce the cost of input, he said.

He said that farmer-friendly steps of the Punjab government would provide protection to farmers.