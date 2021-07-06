Maryam Nawaz rubbishes deal talk with government

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has rubbished any talk of a deal saying she would not think of such an idea after waging such a long struggle.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where she came to attend the hearing of her appeal on Tuesday, Maryam said this government would never come back to power once its tenure ended. Time will come when everyone will have to be answerable, she asserted.

Responding to a query on whether the PML-N had entered a deal with the government, Maryam thundered: “Why do you people call everything a deal. This is an inappropriate question. Why will there be any deal? […] Are we mad to have a deal with those we are [fighting] against?” she questioned.

She claimed there was intense infighting within the government and this would be visible once the general election approaches.

Maryam was confident that if fair elections were held, then the PML-N would emerge victorious in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif represented the party in the Swat rally while she was assigned the responsibility of elections in Kashmir.

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar’s case till 15th

The Islamabad High Court has adjourned Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan’s appeals till July 15 after rejecting their counseled request for putting off the case for three weeks.

An Islamabad High Court bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the appeals of Maryam and Captain Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield properties on Tuesday.

Both the high-profile petitioners were present in the courtroom.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel Amjad Pervez pleaded to the court to put off hearing of the appeals at least for three weeks mentioning that he just recovered from Covid-19 and his back was still hurting.

But Justice Farooq remarked that the case did not complete in just one day saying they needed to start it anyhow.

Justice Kiyani said that the court could arrange a chair for the counsel.

Justice Farooq said that he did not want to delay the case for long and the bench fixed July 15 as next date for hearing.