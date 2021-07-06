IHC summons Asif Zardari tomorrow in New York property probe

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari in a pre-arrest bail plea filed before it in a case pertaining to his alleged property unearthed by NAB in New York.

The division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the proceedings today on the bail plea sought by Asif Zardari.

The court asked if Zardari was seeking a pre-arrest bail plea, to which his counsel Farooq H Naek said that he was currently getting treatment in the hospital.

“He should be exempted from court proceedings,” the counsel argued as the court directed the PPP president to appear before the IHC tomorrow and remarked that if he was given exemption then it could become an example for others.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a fresh inquiry against PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The corruption watchdog served him a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information and documents concerning the pricey apartment he allegedly owns in New York City to a combined investigation team (CIT).

“This notice hinges around the property at the Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States,” read the notice, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

“Moreover, there appear no lawful remittances by you from Pakistan for the acquisition of the said property as well. In view thereof, you are requested to provide detailed answers to the enclosed questionnaire along with supporting information/documents concerning the subject Apartment in New York City, United States,” the notice said.