Coast guards recover 93kgs of heroin from Gwadar

Pakistan Coast guards in Gwadar have recovered a large quantity of narcotics on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Pakistan Coastguards told media on Tuesday that acting on a tip-off the coast guards recovered 93 kilograms of high-quality heroin that had been concealed near New Town Airport Road.

The spokesman further informed that the heroin, whose value in the international market was equivalent to $25.389 million, was to be smuggled overseas by sea.

Director-General Pakistan Coastguards, he said, had appreciated the hard work done by jawans.