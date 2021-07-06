Nab seeks time to submit report in KPT corruption reference

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer (IO) on Tuesday sought time from the court to file a report on the illegal recruitment and misuse of power in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri, who is declared absconder in the reference, former MPA Javid Hanif, former KPT chairman, Rauf Akhtar Farooqui, and others are named in the KPT graft reference.

In today’s hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) IO pleaded before the court to grant more time to file a report in the reference, which was granted.

The court while directing the IO to submit the investigation report on the next hearing, adjourned the case until August 3.

Former MPA Javid Hanif, former KPT chairman, Rauf Akhtar Farooqui, and other co-accused are currently in jail, while Babar Ghauri has been declared an asbonder.

KPT corruption reference

Babar Ghauri and others facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

The accused are facing charges of making 940 illegal appointments in the KPT in 2012.

According to the reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog, Javed Hanif in his capacity as the then KPT chairman misused his official authority and made illegal appointments of 940 employees in the KPT with the connivance of Babar Ghauri.

National Accountability Bureau claims that the appointments were made in violation of the KPT law, rules, and regulations, which was resulted in a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.