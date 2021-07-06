BSEK says papers delivered on time, following prior mismanagement

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK)’s controller of examination said that the exam papers had been delivered to examination centres for general group exams before time, after witnessing massive mismanagement during the exam.

“Exams of Arabic and Persian courses for the general group are scheduled today,” said the controller.

Nearly 800 students will appear in both papers, he said.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had to extend the duration of the matric exam on Monday after class 10 paper could not be delivered at various examination centres in the city, the exam was to start at 9:30 am.

Despite the official start time of 9:30 a.m the questionnaire could not be delivered to examination centres set up at private schools in the Dhoraji, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, and Korangi areas.

After the matric paper was leaked online just four minutes into the exam.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali and controller examination Muhammad Ali visited various examination centres and examined the process.