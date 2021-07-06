PM to attend virtual “CPC and World Political Political Parties Summit”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, will participate in the “CPC and World Political Parties Summit,” being held virtually on Tuesday.

He will participate in the Summit at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will deliver a speech at the Summit to be chaired by General Secretary CPC and President Xi Jinping. More than 500 political parties and over 10,000 political workers/representatives from various parts of the world are expected to join and attend the virtual Summit. Twenty-one world leaders will join the Summit and make statements. A Joint Statement of Proposals will be issued at the conclusion of the Summit.