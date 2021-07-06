Robert Downey Jr unfollows Marvel stars on Instagram

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr has surprised fans when he unfollowed Marvel actors from Instagram.

The Iron Man actor, however, follows all of them on Twitter. But this did not stop fans from having a meltdown. The reason behind his unfollowing is not disclosed.

One fan tweeted, “What is wrong with Robert Downey Jr changing his Instagram into business account and unfollowing all his friends.”

What is wrong with Robert Downey Jr changing his instagram into business account and unfollowing all his friends :((((((( — KCA (@Starksterrr) July 1, 2021

Many other fans are also tweeting and asking the reason behind the unfollowing.

I don’t know what’s happening Mr Stark… WHYYY DID YOUU UNFOLLOW THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?😭😫 pic.twitter.com/QgpavjwKYU — pietraa | bw and loki era ⧗❤️ (@pietraromanoff) July 1, 2021

rdj why did u unfollow the whole marvel cast OPEN UP I JUST WANNA TALK — rhoanna ‎⧗ SUPPORT 📌 (@rrhobarnes) July 2, 2021