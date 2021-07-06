CJ LHC Justice Ameer Bhatti removes registrar LHC in first order



The new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ameer Bhatti has ordered for the removal of the LHC registrar in his very first order after taking oath today.

In his first order, Justice Bhatti replaced LHC registrar Mushtaq Ojla and appointed Irfan Saeed as the new registrar of the provincial high court.

With the new chief justice on LCH saddle, there were other appointments and transfers in the high court.

Muhammad Yawar Walana has been appointed as PSO to Chief Justice High Court. Muhammad Arshad Masood has been given the charge of DG District Judiciary High Court. Abdul Rashid has been appointed as Sessions Judge Human Resource.