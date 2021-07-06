Shafqat Mahmood advises students to focus on exams, rather than making twitter trends

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood advised the students to stop making trends on Twitter against the exams and focus on studying, as this time they won’t be cancelled or postponed.

He said that exams in Sindh have already started, they will start in Punjab on Friday, and this time there is no possibility of them being postponed.

“I would advise the students to stop spending time on Twitter to make trends and that it is better to focus on their education. There is still time left for exam preparation.”

When asked about Pakistani students waiting to return to China, Mahmood said he had discussed the situation with the Chinese ambassador and hoped it would be resolved soon.

“Every country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in its own way. We all know that China is a big country and there is a risk of virus spreading there, so the Chinese government enforced the strictest restrictions and imposed a lockdown” said Shafqat Mahmood.

He said that he’ll be taking up the problem with the Chinese government.

“The pandemic situation has improved in China and elsewhere so I hope that this issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities are still waiting to return to Pakistan and resume their studies in person. They arrived in Pakistan last year at the height of the pandemic and have not been allowed to return since.