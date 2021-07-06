‘Superman’ director Richard Donner passed away

Hollywood director Richard Donner, who directed “The Goonies” and the first “Superman,” along with other major hit movies, passed at the age 91, on Monday.

Donner’s different credits incorporate the 1976 horror film “The Omen,” the “Deadly Weapon” with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover and his last film in 2006, “16 Blocks.”

Directing movies was not the only thing he did. He has directed episodes as well for notable twentieth century TV programs, for example, “Get Smart,” “Gilligan’s Island” and “The Twilight Zone.” He was also a producer for hit movies such as “X-Men” and “Free Willy.”

It is reported that Richard Donner’s assistant affirmed his demise, while the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sean Austin who starred in Goonies took to Twitter to remember Donner, “Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun.”

“What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared,” Sean continued while ending his tweet with, “Goonies Never Say Die.”

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, the writer of “The Goonies,” also took to Twitter to honour Richard.

Donner was born in the Bronx and experienced childhood in New York prior to going to New York University and joining the US military.