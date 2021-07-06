Exports to US cross $5 billion mark for first time in last fiscal year: Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Trade and Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan’s exports to the United States increased by 39 percent in the last fiscal year 2020-21 to cross the $5 billion mark for the first time in history. In a series of tweets on Monday, the advisor said that Pakistan’s exports to the United States during the last fiscal year surged 39 percent to $5.2 billion as compared to $3.7 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, showing an increase of around $1.45 billion. “This is the first time in history that exports to the US have crossed the $5 billion mark,” Dawood said. He commended the efforts of exporters and trade & investment officers in the US. He urges the trade & investment officers to provide all possible facilitation to exporters for enhancing the country’s exports further. Last week, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom increased by 33 percent to $2.025 billion during the just concluded fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $1.526 billion during the financial year 2019-20.













