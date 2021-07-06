Pakistan eyes Russia to boost rice exports to record

Rice exports are expected to surge to a record this year on bumper production, a weaker rupee and Russia’s move to resume purchases.

“We have got access to the Russian market and our exports to that region will increase by as much as 200,000 tonnes,” said Syed Waseem-ul-Hassan, food security commissioner at Pakistan’s national food ministry. Total exports are expected to increase by 10% to 15% this year from 2020 as the government also aims to boost shipments to regions like Africa, said Bloomberg in a recent report. Russia lifted its 2019 ban on purchases from Pakistan in early June after the South Asian nation strengthened its phytosanitary quality certification process for rice processing units, according to the food ministry.