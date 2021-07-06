Cryptos in retreat as Bitcoin falls to $33,525

The prices of major cryptocurrencies retreated on Monday amid crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in different countries and the market cap dropped to $1.45 trillion with a decrease of 4.9 percent as of 13:00 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, decreased to $33,525 after shedding 5.45 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $628.5 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price dipped 4.67 percent to reach $2,213. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $258 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 6.13 percent to reach $0.652. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $65.1 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.39 with a 3.17 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $44.8 billion with this increase. Likewise, Dogecoin (Doge) faced decrease of 6.58 percent to reach $0.232. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $30.1 billion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin recorded its largest difficulty drop in history, following China’s recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. On July 3, mining difficulty dropped by nearly 28 percent at block 689,471.













