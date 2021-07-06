West Indies clean sweep Pakistan with six-wicket win in last T20I

ISLAMABAD: West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by six wickets in the third and final T20I to complete a 3-0 series win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Saint John’s on Sunday. Pakistan’s defense of 102 was off to a solid start thanks to Diana Baig’s athleticism and excellent bowling. Diana took a scintillating catch in the second over off Anam Amin’s bowling as she dived to her right to send Hayley Matthews back to the pavilion. She followed up that effort with an incredible caught and bowled in the next over. Deandra Dottin looked in promising touch having struck Diana for a six and a four earlier in the over, but the right-arm pacer had the last laugh as she cleanly caught a strong punch off the frontfoot to end Dottin’s stay at the crease on the penultimate ball.

On the last ball of the third over, Diana pitched the white kookaburra on the good length which induced an edge of Kyshona Knight’s bat to be safely caught by Sidra Nawaz. West Indies were now three down for 17. Diana ended-up with match figures of two for 17 in four overs. An unbeaten 48-run partnership between Stafanie Taylor (43 not out, 41 balls, 4x4s) and Kycia Knight (24 not out, 27 balls, 2x4s) helped hosts chase down the target with five balls spare. West Indies captain Taylor recorded a hat-trick in the last over of the Pakistan innings as the tourists were bowled out for 102, after opting to bat first. Taylor accounted for Aliya Riaz, who top-scored for Pakistan with 29 off 34, Diana (5 off 10) and Anam Amin (0 off 1), and finished with four for 17 from 3.4 overs.

Pakistan lost their openers – Javeria Khan (six off eight) and Muneeba Ali (18 off 15) – in 4.4 overs and had their half of the batters back in the hut by 12.5 overs with 66 runs on board. It was a 22-run partnership between Aliya and Diana that ensured Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark after Anisa Mohammed, the most successful bowler in women’s T20Is, dismissed Sidra Nawaz and Ayesha Naseem in successive overs. Her first wicket was Nida Dar, who got bowled after scoring 17 off 19, in the 11th over.

Pakistan were provided a 21-run start – with Muneeba playing a lead role in the partnership with her 18 off 15 at the back of three boundaries. It was Shamilia Connell who accounted for both openers. The right-arm pacer dismissed Javeria in the third over and picked up the wicket of Muneeba in the fifth. West Indies’ Mohammed and Connell finished with three for 24 and two for 24.

Brief scores

West Indies beat Pakistan by six wickets

Pakistan 102 all out, 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 29; Stafaine Taylor 4-17, Anisa Mohammed 3-24, Shamilia Connell 2-24) vs West Indies 106-4, 19.1 overs (Stafanie Taylor 43 not out, Kycia Knight 24 not out; Diana Baig 2-17)

Player of the match – Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Player of the tournament – Shamilia Connell (West Indies).