NBA star, wrestling champ to carry Japan flag at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: NBA star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan’s flag at the Tokyo Games, Japanese Olympic chiefs said Monday ––– although fans might not be allowed into the stadium to watch the opening ceremony. The Washington Wizards forward will carry the flag along with twice-world-champion wrestler Yui Susaki at the July 23 opener for the pandemic-postponed Games. But with concern growing again over rising coronavirus cases, organisers have said they may need to rethink attendance limits for Olympic events to reduce infection risks. On Monday, Games chiefs said they would push back the announcement of results of a ticket lottery for oversubscribed events to Saturday –– less than two weeks before the opening ceremony. The 23-year-old Hachimura, whose father is Beninese and mother is Japanese, said carrying his nation’s flag was “a great honour”. In May, Hachimura hit out at racism on social media, saying he receives racist messages “almost every day”. Details of the opening ceremony have been kept under wraps, with local media reporting it will be half an hour longer to allow for Covid-19 countermeasures such as distancing. However it is still unclear how many seats, if any, will be filled at the national stadium. Organisers have set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue’s capacity. But Games president Seiko Hashimoto warned Friday that “having no spectators is an option”. Japan’s coronavirus outbreak has not been as severe as in some countries, with around 14,800 deaths, but experts say another wave could stretch medical services as the Olympics begin.













