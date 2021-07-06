Daily Times

Gowns, saris and pantsuits

Some of our industry's leading actresses, models and VJs rocked the red carpet of the coveted Hum Style Awards, which were held in Karachi.

Saira Agha

AYESHA OMAR
this cutie never misses our Best Dressed list. On Sunday, she was a head-turner in a beautiful white embellished gown by Zamanay that she paired with a beautiful clutch by Zahra Hiraj.

Bilal ASHRAF
the actor is style personified. He looked dapper in black tux.

EMMAD IRFANI
supermodel and actor and also a regular on our Best Dressed list, Emmad Irfani looked extremely handsome in this blue suit paired with brown boots.

FAHAD HUSSAYN
the acclaimed fashion designer reminded us what the awards ceremony was about – style! And this was the perfect style statement amid COVID-19 climate.

HUSSAIN REHAR
the young designer who is blessed with great looks, kept it statement chic in a black tux heavily embroiderd in gold paisleys.

