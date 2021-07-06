Gowns, saris and pantsuits

AYESHA OMAR

— this cutie never misses our Best Dressed list. On Sunday, she was a head-turner in a beautiful white embellished gown by Zamanay that she paired with a beautiful clutch by Zahra Hiraj.

Bilal ASHRAF

— the actor is style personified. He looked dapper in black tux.

EMMAD IRFANI

— supermodel and actor and also a regular on our Best Dressed list, Emmad Irfani looked extremely handsome in this blue suit paired with brown boots.

FAHAD HUSSAYN

— the acclaimed fashion designer reminded us what the awards ceremony was about – style! And this was the perfect style statement amid COVID-19 climate.

HUSSAIN REHAR

— the young designer who is blessed with great looks, kept it statement chic in a black tux heavily embroiderd in gold paisleys.