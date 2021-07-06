Gowns, saris and pantsuits

AYESHA OMAR — this cutie never misses our Best Dressed list. On Sunday, she was a head-turner in a beautiful white embellished gown by Zamanay that she paired with a beautiful clutch by Zahra Hiraj. Bilal ASHRAF — the actor is style personified. He looked dapper in black tux. EMMAD IRFANI — supermodel and actor and also a regular on our Best Dressed list, Emmad Irfani looked extremely handsome in this blue suit paired with brown boots. FAHAD HUSSAYN — the acclaimed fashion designer reminded us what the awards ceremony was about – style! And this was the perfect style statement amid COVID-19 climate. HUSSAIN REHAR — the young designer who is blessed with great looks, kept it statement chic in a black tux heavily embroiderd in gold paisleys.